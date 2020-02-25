Azerbaijan to greatly increase investments in alternative energy

By Trend

Azerbaijan aims to actively develop alternative energy in the coming years, increasing investments in this area annually, Rasim Sattarzade, head of the environmental policy department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend.

Sattarzade noted that the potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan will allow generating 62.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

The department head said that in recent years Azerbaijan has been developing the sphere of renewable energy sources more actively, which are much safer than traditional hydrocarbons.

The sun and wind are environmentally friendly and aren’t depleted during consumption,” Sattarzade added. “Our country has great potential for the development of alternative energy.”

The department head noted that a major part of Azerbaijan’s potential in this area accounts for solar energy, and this potential is estimated at 23,040 megawatts. Wind energy accounts for 3,000 megawatts, biomass - 380 megawatts, geothermal energy - 800 megawatts and the potential of small hydropower plants accounts for the remaining 520 megawatts, Sattarzade added.

“A large number of projects have already been implemented, but starting this year, projects for the development of alternative energy will be implemented with greater intensity,” said the department head. “Major state investments are expected in alternative energy generation projects, as the state attaches great importance to this industry.”

Sattarzade emphasized that hydropower is the most important source of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

“Most sites for the construction of hydropower plants are already in use,” the department head noted. “The number of dams and reservoirs that can be built on the river is limited. The energy taken by the power plant from the river can no longer be used downstream. If too many power plants are built on the river, economic conflicts associated with the distribution of water energy are inevitable.”

Renewable energy sources are certainly important for Azerbaijan, however, with the exception of hydropower, there is no practice of their use.