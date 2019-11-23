Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to build communication network under Caspian

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will construct TransCaspian Fiber Optic - the fiber-optic communication line between the two countries that will be laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

The ceremony to launch the construction project was held in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city and attended by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Kazakh media reported.

During the meeting, Mamin noted that Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner.

He emphasized that the joint TransCaspian Fiber Optic project will allow to reach a higher level of development of a high-speed and secure data transmission infrastructure, enter the number of leading Europe-Asia trunk routes and take its rightful place in world data transit.

Mamin and Asadov discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics, agriculture, space and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) is a large-scale project implemented by Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom, Kazakhstan’s Transtelecom and KazTransCom, which envisages laying a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

AzerTelecom, Transtelecom and KazTransCom signed the tripartite agreement on the project in 2018. On March 19, 2019 an interstate agreement was also signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

TransCaspian Fiber Optic is a transcontinental project that will create a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia. The cable with a length of about 380-400 km along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will be laid. The cable will be put into operation by the end of 2021. It will allow the transmission of data with a capacity of at least 4-6 terabits / s.

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic backbone implemented as part of the Digital HUB program will play an important role in the development of fiber-optic infrastructure in the region, as well as in providing high-speed communications and modern digital services for the Caucasus, Central and South Asia, as well as other neighboring regions.







