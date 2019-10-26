BP, CAERC launches digital platform of reform processes

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and BP Azerbaijan has launched the jointly developed project “Monitoring.az” portal.

The purpose of the portal is to reduce the communication distance between agencies in the monitoring and evaluation of Strategic Roadmaps and other government programs, to digitalize, simplify and make transparent the monitoring and the evaluation institute.

“Monitoring.az portal enables the creation of big database as a result of monitoring and evaluation of state strategies, programs and action plans,” said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the CAERC, at a presentation of new portal, held on October 25.

“Azranking.az provides access to reforms using a database, and reforms are being monitored again. Futher, the functional link between monitoring.az and azranking.az will create a "smart circle",” he added.

In his words, this is a model for managing specific economic reforms in Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the “Monitoring.az” portal, as a monitoring institution of CAERC, will have a positive impact on accelerating the country's reform processes, as well as enhancing its assessment, coordination and communication capabilities.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP Azerbaijan Vice President, praised successful completion of the project on modernization of infrastructure of electronic monitoring and evaluation.

“BP has always been committed to supporting the country's diversification of the economy. We are proud to support this project, which we believe will contribute to the sustainable economic development of Azerbaijan,” he said.

CAERC's analysts Yusif Safarov and Ayaz Museyibov made a presentation on monitoring and evaluation software.

The launch of the e-portal will enable the coordination of the monitoring and evaluation process in the country based on the principles of accountability, transparency, flexibility, objectivity, rule of law, effective decision-making and good governance. Such governance serves, first and foremost, to fair representation, reduction of bureaucratic procedures and consideration of society's needs.

The new portal will allow reducing the time spent on data exchange, improving real-time reporting, performance analysis capabilities, and monitoring and evaluation processes, ensuring the authenticity, completeness, reliability and free access of information provided through the electronic platform.

It will also provide additional incentives for the country to increase the efficiency of state bodies through the use of modern technologies, the establishment of effective, transparent, controllable public administration and local self-governance, and the active involvement of citizens in public administration and reform processes.

The project was initiated on October 15, 2018, following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between CAERC and BP. The project cost is 204,000 manats ($120,034).