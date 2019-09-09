Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 15.64 manats to 2,566.5155 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.8491 manats to 30.6766 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.554 manats to 1,618.3830 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.599 manats to 2,614.6000 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 9, 2019 Sept. 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,566.5155 2,582.1555 Silver XAG 30.6766 31.5257 Platinum XPT 1,618.3830 1,608.8290 Palladium XPD 2,614.6000 2,639.1990

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 9)