Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 90.5 manats or 3.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,518.9427 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 29 2,414.4080 August 5 2,470.4485 July 30 2,422.9505 August 6 2,487.3550 July 31 2,429.4190 August 7 2,524.3215 August 1 2,396.4305 August 8 2,551.6490 August 2 2,434.8930 August 9 2,560.9395 Average weekly 2,419.6202 Average weekly 2,518.9427