Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 174M manats

By Trend

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 29-Aug. 2 amounted to 174.4 million manats, Trend reports on Aug. 3 referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 135.2 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 1.3 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 20.2 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $2.7 million (4.7 million manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 15.6 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance.

Repo operations amounted to 18.9 million manats.

During the week, transactions on shares worth a total of 73,600 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 3)