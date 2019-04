By Trend





Turkey and Azerbaijan will increase the number of flights up to 115 per week, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said.

“The number of flights will be increased in summer,” Turhan added, Trend reports on April 19 referring to the Turkish media.

“Presently, 90 flights are operated weekly between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” he said.

The minister said that direct flights from Ankara to Baku will be launched by Turkish Pegasus Airlines from April 22, 2019.