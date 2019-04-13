Azerbaijani company talks launch of road construction in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

AzVirt, being one of the largest and reputable road construction contractors in Azerbaijan, will launch construction works in Ukraine in May 2019, a source at the company told Trend.

The project costs 130 million euros and will be implemented in three phases, the source noted.

"All earthwork will be completed by the end of April, after which there will be full readiness for laying the road with a total length of 80 km," the source said.

The company is engaged in the construction of roads, runways, airports. Besides the construction and design of roads and big facilities, the company is involved in the production of building materials, including asphalt concrete mixtures, activated mineral powder.

Within more than twenty years since its establishment, AzVirt has grown in size and scope to meet the needs of the region as the demands for improved transport infrastructure increase.

Meanwhile, the construction of a highway with the participation of the Azerbaijani company AzVirt as part of the Bishkek-Osh (Madaniyyat-Jalal Abad) road project is scheduled to begin in May 2019. The total length of the road is 67 kilometers.

The project is planned to be completed in three years, and its cost is about $50 million. At the current stage, preparatory earthwork is being carried out. All necessary equipment have been delivered to the site.

The project also involves German specialists who will share their experience in implementing the large-scale road project.

Moreover, AzVirt participates in infrastructure projects in Serbia. AzVirt implemented the major road project in Serbia based on the document signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2012. In 2012, the government of Azerbaijan provided a 308 million euro loan for a period of 25 years with a three-year grace period at a rate of four percent per annum for the construction of the highway in Serbia. The loan financed the construction of the Ljig-Boljkovci, Boljkovci-Takovo, and Takovo-Preljina sections of E-763 highway.

Meanwhile, AzVirt plans to implement the second major road project in Serbia. This project involves the construction of roads and related road infrastructure in Serbia.

The company noted that the exact starting dates for the implementation of the projects are still unknown, but AzVirt also mentioned that according to their plans, construction work should begin in the coming months.