Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.3 billion manats in January-February 2019, which is 18 percent less than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on April 2.
In January-February 2019, the volume of state securities market was 2.6 billion manats (a 33 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 12.4 million manats (a 4.8 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 609.9 million manats (a 3.1 times decrease).
Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:
Market segments
Jan.-Feb. 2019
Jan.-Feb. 2018
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
I. State Securities Market
2, 605, 082, 876.62
321
1, 958, 511, 757.33
239
State bonds of finance ministry
150, 632, 436.96
113
143, 878, 379.32
80
Initial placement
93, 150, 254.82
44
124, 745, 999.97
48
Secondary market
57, 482, 182.14
69
19, 132, 379.35
32
Notes (Central Bank)
2, 454, 450, 439.66
208
1, 814, 633, 378.01
159
Initial placement
2, 385, 928, 484.49
196
1, 814, 633, 378.01
159
Secondary market
68, 521, 955.17
12
-
-
II. Market of shares
421, 407.14
300
31, 053, 699.22
191
Initial placement
300, 000,00
2
-
-
Secondary market
121, 407.14
298
31, 053, 699.22
191
III. Debt securities market
57, 207, 859.63
109
135, 304, 653.54
176
Initial placement of bonds
-
-
35, 177, 915.48
7
Secondary placement of bonds
45, 217, 409,00
2
71, 469, 699.10
7
Initial placement of corporate bonds
-
-
2, 000, 000
3
Secondary placement of corporate bonds
11, 990, 450.63
107
26, 657, 038.96
159
Those with participation of market makers
575, 876.40
-
1, 182, 752.33
-
IV. REPO transactions
63, 785, 873.25
50
71, 217, 221.37
42
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
-
-
-
-
Other REPO transactions
63, 785, 873.25
50
71, 217, 221.37
42
V. Derivatives market
609, 949, 390.49
17, 678
1, 895, 923, 638.94
17, 154
- currency
562, 967, 895.72
15, 120
1, 731, 412,768
15, 376
- goods
46, 981, 494.77
2, 558
164, 510,871
1, 778
Total
3, 336, 447, 407.13
18, 458
4, 092, 010, 970.40
17, 802
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 2)