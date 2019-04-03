Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.3 billion manats in January-February 2019, which is 18 percent less than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on April 2.

In January-February 2019, the volume of state securities market was 2.6 billion manats (a 33 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 12.4 million manats (a 4.8 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 609.9 million manats (a 3.1 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments Jan.-Feb. 2019 Jan.-Feb. 2018 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 2, 605, 082, 876.62 321 1, 958, 511, 757.33 239 State bonds of finance ministry 150, 632, 436.96 113 143, 878, 379.32 80 Initial placement 93, 150, 254.82 44 124, 745, 999.97 48 Secondary market 57, 482, 182.14 69 19, 132, 379.35 32 Notes (Central Bank) 2, 454, 450, 439.66 208 1, 814, 633, 378.01 159 Initial placement 2, 385, 928, 484.49 196 1, 814, 633, 378.01 159 Secondary market 68, 521, 955.17 12 - - II. Market of shares 421, 407.14 300 31, 053, 699.22 191 Initial placement 300, 000,00 2 - - Secondary market 121, 407.14 298 31, 053, 699.22 191 III. Debt securities market 57, 207, 859.63 109 135, 304, 653.54 176 Initial placement of bonds - - 35, 177, 915.48 7 Secondary placement of bonds 45, 217, 409,00 2 71, 469, 699.10 7 Initial placement of corporate bonds - - 2, 000, 000 3 Secondary placement of corporate bonds 11, 990, 450.63 107 26, 657, 038.96 159 Those with participation of market makers 575, 876.40 - 1, 182, 752.33 - IV. REPO transactions 63, 785, 873.25 50 71, 217, 221.37 42 REPO transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other REPO transactions 63, 785, 873.25 50 71, 217, 221.37 42 V. Derivatives market 609, 949, 390.49 17, 678 1, 895, 923, 638.94 17, 154 - currency 562, 967, 895.72 15, 120 1, 731, 412,768 15, 376 - goods 46, 981, 494.77 2, 558 164, 510,871 1, 778 Total 3, 336, 447, 407.13 18, 458 4, 092, 010, 970.40 17, 802

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 2)