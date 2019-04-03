TODAY.AZ / Business

Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan

03 April 2019 [14:14] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.3 billion manats in January-February 2019, which is 18 percent less than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on April 2.

In January-February 2019, the volume of state securities market was 2.6 billion manats (a 33 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 12.4 million manats (a 4.8 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 609.9 million manats (a 3.1 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments

Jan.-Feb. 2019

Jan.-Feb. 2018

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

2, 605, 082, 876.62

321

1, 958, 511, 757.33

239

State bonds of finance ministry

150, 632, 436.96

113

143, 878, 379.32

80

Initial placement

93, 150, 254.82

44

124, 745, 999.97

48

Secondary market

57, 482, 182.14

69

19, 132, 379.35

32

Notes (Central Bank)

2, 454, 450, 439.66

208

1, 814, 633, 378.01

159

Initial placement

2, 385, 928, 484.49

196

1, 814, 633, 378.01

159

Secondary market

68, 521, 955.17

12

-

-

II. Market of shares

421, 407.14

300

31, 053, 699.22

191

Initial placement

300, 000,00

2

-

-

Secondary market

121, 407.14

298

31, 053, 699.22

191

III. Debt securities market

57, 207, 859.63

109

135, 304, 653.54

176

Initial placement of bonds

-

-

35, 177, 915.48

7

Secondary placement of bonds

45, 217, 409,00

2

71, 469, 699.10

7

Initial placement of corporate bonds

-

-

2, 000, 000

3

Secondary placement of corporate bonds

11, 990, 450.63

107

26, 657, 038.96

159

Those with participation of market makers

575, 876.40

-

1, 182, 752.33

-

IV. REPO transactions

63, 785, 873.25

50

71, 217, 221.37

42

REPO transactions of the Central Bank

-

-

-

-

Other REPO transactions

63, 785, 873.25

50

71, 217, 221.37

42

V. Derivatives market

609, 949, 390.49

17, 678

1, 895, 923, 638.94

17, 154

- currency

562, 967, 895.72

15, 120

1, 731, 412,768

15, 376

- goods

46, 981, 494.77

2, 558

164, 510,871

1, 778

Total

3, 336, 447, 407.13

18, 458

4, 092, 010, 970.40

17, 802

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 2)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/180947.html

