Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on March 28, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 6.613 manats to 2,228.3515 manats per ounce in the country on March 28 compared to the price on March 27.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1717 manats to 26.0241 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 7.786 manats to 1,455.8545 manats in the country.
The price of palladium decreased by 166.9145 manats to 2,464.32 manats.
Precious metals
March 28, 2019
March 27, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,228.3515
2,234.9645
Silver
XAG
26.0241
26.1958
Platinum
XPT
1,455.8545
1,463.6405
Palladium
XPD
2,464.32
2,631.2345
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 28)