TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

28 March 2019 [15:54] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on March 28, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 6.613 manats to 2,228.3515 manats per ounce in the country on March 28 compared to the price on March 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1717 manats to 26.0241 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.786 manats to 1,455.8545 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 166.9145 manats to 2,464.32 manats.

Precious metals

March 28, 2019

March 27, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,228.3515

2,234.9645

Silver

XAG

26.0241

26.1958

Platinum

XPT

1,455.8545

1,463.6405

Palladium

XPD

2,464.32

2,631.2345

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 28)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/180704.html

Print version

Views: 139

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also