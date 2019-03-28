Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on March 28, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 6.613 manats to 2,228.3515 manats per ounce in the country on March 28 compared to the price on March 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1717 manats to 26.0241 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.786 manats to 1,455.8545 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 166.9145 manats to 2,464.32 manats.

Precious metals March 28, 2019 March 27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,228.3515 2,234.9645 Silver XAG 26.0241 26.1958 Platinum XPT 1,455.8545 1,463.6405 Palladium XPD 2,464.32 2,631.2345