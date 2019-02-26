Russian company eyes to greatly increase mineral wool exports to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Russia’s TechnoNICOL Corporation plans to increase mineral wool exports to Azerbaijan and Georgia by 30 percent in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the business newspaper “Gorod N”.

In 2018, almost 1.5 million cubic meters of mineral wool was produced at the company’s plant in Russia’s Krasny Sulin town (a 6-percent increase over the year). The increase in production is related to the growing demand for the products of the plant in the countries of the South Caucasus and the beginning of the release of next generation insulation on a biopolymer binder.

A plant worth more than 3.5 billion rubles (about $53.55 million) was created in 2016. The production capacity of the plant is about 1.3 million cubic meters of mineral wool per year.

The corporation has 53 production sites in seven countries (Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Italy, the UK, Germany), and its products are supplied to 95 countries. The revenue of the industrial complex for 2017 amounted to 79.17 billion rubles ($1.2 billion).