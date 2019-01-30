TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

30 January 2019

By Trend


Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 30.

The price of gold increased by 16.5325 manats to 2,233.4705 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 30 compared to the price on Jan. 29.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3547 manats to 27.1283 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.3945 manats to 1,389.92 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 27.914 manats to 2,287.299 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 30, 2019

Jan. 29, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,233.7405

2,217.208

Silver

XAG

27.1283

26.7736

Platinum

XPT

1,389.92

1,385.5255

Palladium

XPD

2,287.299

2,259.385

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 30)

