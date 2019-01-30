Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 30.

The price of gold increased by 16.5325 manats to 2,233.4705 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 30 compared to the price on Jan. 29.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3547 manats to 27.1283 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.3945 manats to 1,389.92 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 27.914 manats to 2,287.299 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 30, 2019 Jan. 29, 2019 Gold XAU 2,233.7405 2,217.208 Silver XAG 27.1283 26.7736 Platinum XPT 1,389.92 1,385.5255 Palladium XPD 2,287.299 2,259.385