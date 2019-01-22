Azerbaijan starts laying fiber-optic lines along railways

By Trend





Fiber-optic lines are being laid along railways within the renewal of Azerbaijan Railways infrastructure, Trend reports citing the company press service.

Laying new fiber-optic lines will contribute to formation of a modern sustainable infrastructure, provision and development of digital services and provision of advanced telecommunications services.

The first phase of constructing and commissioning the new fiber-optic lines is envisaged for the current year.

Azerbaijan Railways collaborates with AzerTelecom to implement the Azerbaijan Digital Hub Project.

The project will give impetus to development of the country’s telecommunications sector, formation of a sustainable broadband connection with Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Iran, which will create conditions for turning Azerbaijan into a regional digital center.



