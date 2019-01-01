Azerbaijan working to attract foreign investments in tourism sector (Exclusive)

By Trend

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is working on developing a document on attracting foreign investments in the country’s tourism sector, spokesman for the State Tourism Agency Kenan Guluzade told Trend.

"The development of the document is planned to be completed by the end of this year," he said.

"The document is a concept for attracting investments in rural tourism," Guluzade said. "This type of tourism is considered promising and profitable. In the coming years, we intend to promote this type of tourism in Azerbaijan by attracting foreign tourists. After visiting villages in the country’s districts, tourists will review local customs."

He said that this type of tourism has been successfully used in Europe, especially in Italy.