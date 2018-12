By Trend





Oil pipelines in Turkey will be protected by domestic drones, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Dec. 24.

Protection of oil pipelines owned by Turkey’s BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation will be ensured first of all.

In order to ensure protection of its oil pipelines, Botas signed an agreement with the Turkish defense industry company ASELSAN.

Radar systems will also be installed to ensure safety of the oil pipelines.