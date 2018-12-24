TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

24 December 2018

By Trend


Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 8.007 manats to 2,148.9955 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 24 compared to the price on Dec. 21.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0301 manats to 25.0449 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 34.4845 manats to 2,108.34 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.9635 manats to 1,347.063 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Dec. 24, 2018

Dec. 21, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,148.9955

2,140.9885

Silver

XAG

25.0449

25.075

Platinum

XPT

1,347.063

1,349.0265

Palladium

XPD

2,108.34

2,142.8245

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 24)


