FIDE World Chess Cup winners awarded in Baku

The winners of the FIDE World Chess Cup have been awarded in Baku.

The State Anthem of Azerbaijan and the official anthem of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) were played at the awarding ceremony, followed by a video screening dedicated to the World Chess Cup held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed the awarding ceremony.

In his speech, Farid Gayibov highly appreciated the high-level of event organization.

"With great pride, today we are closing the World Chess Cup in Baku, which was organized at a high level. Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov pleased everyone with his result at the tournament," he said.

Farid Gayibov expressed gratitude to all participants of the World Chess Cup and congratulated the winner and prize-winners.

The Minister of Youth and Sports also thanked the leadership of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for their trust in holding the tournament in Azerbaijan.

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov stressed that he feels pride and joy from holding this tournament.

"The World Chess Cup in Baku will remain in the memory of participants and fans with unforgettable chess games and will evoke feelings of nostalgia. The tournament was in the center of attention of the chess community, attracted the attention of a record number of spectators, and became a real celebration of chess," he said.

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation expressed gratitude to the FIDE President for his trust in holding the tournament, and gratitude to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support. He expressed hope that this cooperation will continue in the future.

Mahir Mammadov congratulated Magnus Carlsen on his victory and wished him further success.

Speaking about the participation of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the tournament, Mahir Mammadov outlined that he was the first in history to take part in all eight rounds of the World Chess Cup.

President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich noted the high level of organization of the World Chess Cup in Baku.

"I express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to hold the World Chess Cup in Baku. The holding of the tournament in Azerbaijan will undoubtedly contribute to the development of chess in the country, and the success of Nijat Abasov is proof of this. Memories of it will remain in memory for a long time for all participants and spectators of the World Cup, and will give pleasant emotions," he stressed.

Norwegian GM and 16th world chess champion Magnus Carlsen took first place at FIDE World Chess Cup. Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won silver, while Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) claimed silver. Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov took the third place at the FIDE World Chess Cup.

In the Women's World Chess Cup, the first place went to Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE), Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, while Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) ranked third.

The World Chess Cup was held in Azerbaijan for the second time. Around 206 chess players took part in the open section and 103 in the women's section as part of the FIDE World Cup.

Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.