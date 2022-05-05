Baku championship in rhythmic gymnastics is interesting and exciting - young Azerbaijani athlete

By Trend

The competitions of the Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship are interesting and exciting, a young athlete Gulluzar Sharifova representing Ojag Sport Club told Trend.

“I'm glad to be a part of this tournament, I was nervous before going on the carpet, but when I saw how many fans came to support us, I calmed down. It's great that so many people love rhythmic gymnastics, come to competitions. Seeing such a support, we try to perform well," she said.

Gulluzar Sharifova said that her idol in sports is Zohra Agamirova.

“I always follow her performances in international competitions with great enthusiasm. As for me, I like to perform with all apparatus, but ribbon is may favorite one. Many say that ribbon is the most difficult apparatus, but it seems to me that the exercises with it are the most beautiful ones," she stressed.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.