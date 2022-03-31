Azerbaijan expects athletes to show worthy performance at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup - Secretary General

By Trend

We expect a worthy performance from Azerbaijani athletes at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade told journalists, Trend reports.

"Five athletes represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions and two athletes in women's competitions. Representatives of the Azerbaijani men's team at this competition are finalists of previous World Cups. Athletes perform new programs starting in 2022. The rules have changed since the new Olympic cycle and the gymnasts demonstrate their program based on these rules," Mammadzade emphasized.

The World Cup competitions will be held within four days, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation noted.

"On the first two days, the qualifying stages are held and on the final two days, the final competitions. Traditionally, at these competitions, the gymnasts with the highest performance score will be awarded the Cup of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - AGF Trophy” Mammadzade said.

“This year World Cups were held in different countries for this gymnastic discipline and the competition in Baku is the final stage. Given the three best results in four Cups, the International Gymnastics Federation will award the FIG Cup to the athletes," she added.

The FIG World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics is held from March 31 through April 3 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. A total of 145 gymnasts from 34 countries participate in the competition.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).