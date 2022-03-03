National gymnasts ranked third at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have ranked third at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin (mixed pair) demonstrated the tempo exercises, scoring 27,000 points.

Thus, the gymnasts hold the third intermediate place. The athletes will perform the balance exercises on March 4.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin (mixed pair), Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group) in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The qualifications are being held for athletes in the 12-18 age category on March 3. Men's and women's pairs, as well as a men's group are demonstrating the balance exercises while mixed pairs, women's and men's groups compete in the tempo exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine regime rules and without spectators.