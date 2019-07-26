Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend

The competitions are being held in eight kinds of sports, namely, athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, judo, tennis, volleyball, basketball and handball during the sixth day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in seven kinds of sports:

Judo

Men

81 kg, 1/16 finals

Maharram Imamverdiyev – Vlad Topala (Romania)

90 kg, 1/16 finals

Ruslan Nasirli – Borislav Vladov (Bulgaria)

+90 kg, 1/8 finals

Huseyn Mammadov - Daniel Udsilauri (Germany)

Women

70 kg, 1/8 finals

Narmin Amirli – Elisa Van Hulst (Holland)

Swimming

Women, 50 m, freestyle, classification stage

Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah

Men, 400 m, complex, classification stage

Aliyar Jahangirbayov

Women, 800 m, classification stage

Aysel Safarova

Artistic gymnastics

Men, individual exercises

Samad Mammadli

Athletics

Women, triple jump, finals

Sabrina Zhralova

Men, discus throw, classification, B group

Yusif Nazarov

Men, 4x200 m, first stage

Alexey Alakbarov, Ali Abdyev, Alkham Naghiyev, Teymur Salakhzade

Women, 4x200 m, finals

Fakhriyya Taghizade, Bibikhanim Gambarova, Nika Mammadova, Lamiya Valiyeva

Men, 3000 m, finals

Thomas Azevedo

Basketball

Men, competing for 5th-8th places

Azerbaijan-Greece

Handball

Men, competing for 5th-8th places

Azerbaijan-Iceland

Men, competing for 5th -8th places

Azerbaijan-Romania

Volleyball

Men, competing for 5th -8th places

Azerbaijan-Bulgaria

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.