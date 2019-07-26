Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019

|
By Trend
The competitions are being held in eight kinds of sports, namely, athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, judo, tennis, volleyball, basketball and handball during the sixth day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.
The Azerbaijani national team is represented in seven kinds of sports:
Judo
Men
81 kg, 1/16 finals
Maharram Imamverdiyev – Vlad Topala (Romania)
90 kg, 1/16 finals
Ruslan Nasirli – Borislav Vladov (Bulgaria)
+90 kg, 1/8 finals
Huseyn Mammadov - Daniel Udsilauri (Germany)
Women
70 kg, 1/8 finals
Narmin Amirli – Elisa Van Hulst (Holland)
Swimming
Women, 50 m, freestyle, classification stage
Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah
Men, 400 m, complex, classification stage
Aliyar Jahangirbayov
Women, 800 m, classification stage
Aysel Safarova
Artistic gymnastics
Men, individual exercises
Samad Mammadli
Athletics
Women, triple jump, finals
Sabrina Zhralova
Men, discus throw, classification, B group
Yusif Nazarov
Men, 4x200 m, first stage
Alexey Alakbarov, Ali Abdyev, Alkham Naghiyev, Teymur Salakhzade
Women, 4x200 m, finals
Fakhriyya Taghizade, Bibikhanim Gambarova, Nika Mammadova, Lamiya Valiyeva
Men, 3000 m, finals
Thomas Azevedo
Basketball
Men, competing for 5th-8th places
Azerbaijan-Greece
Handball
Men, competing for 5th-8th places
Azerbaijan-Iceland
Men, competing for 5th -8th places
Azerbaijan-Romania
Volleyball
Men, competing for 5th -8th places
Azerbaijan-Bulgaria
The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.
The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.
Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.