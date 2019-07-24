Azerbaijani track and field athlete reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals

Azerbaijani track and field athlete Sabrina Zhalova reached the finals in triple jump competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

Zhalova’s result was 12.23 meters at the qualifying stage. The final competitions will be held on July 26.

Among 20 athletes Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva ranked 14th in the 200 meter race. Valiyeva’s result was 25.06 seconds. Among men, Azerbaijani athlete Ali Abdyev (22.63) ranked 14th among 19 athletes in the same competition.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.