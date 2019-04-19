Preparatory work for F1 race finishing

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Interest in the Formula 1 races, one of the most significant events of the motorsport, increases with each passing year. Both Baku residents and foreign guests eagerly wait for the coming races.

The event is scheduled for April 26-28, so only 7 days remain until the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Touching upon preparation works, Head of the Commercial Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company Bulent Ozerdim stated that final work is underway to prepare for the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Noting that the sale of tickets is better than last year, he said that that there has been an increase in ticket sales since 2016.

“Thanks to the promotion of the races, the number of visitors from abroad is increasing,” Ozerdim emphasized.

He added that by and large the interest of representatives of European countries is growing.

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

Baku, being a host to the one of the fastest street circuits in Formula 1 racing, gathers more viewers from year to year.

Moreover, Baku City Circuit offers fans one of the most exciting live music line ups. Pop stars of world scale such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas band and DJ Afrojack performed in Baku.

As is known, Sam Smith, who became a sensation in the British pop music by the number of sold albums, will be lead performer of F1 concert program on April 27. One of the most electrifying artists in world music, Cardi B will close out the concert program on April 28.

As was the case last year, the concerts will be staged at Baku’s magnificent Crystal Hall.

Although the city has already hosted F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Baku is still a relatively new page in the history of Formula 1 races, and 2019 is not the last time when the roar of motors will be heard in the beautiful capital.