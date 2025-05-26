Azerbaijan Boxing Federation joins World Boxing organization

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) became a member of the international sports organization World Boxing.

World Boxing is an international sports organization regulating amateur (Olympic-style) boxing.

Operating since 2023, the organization is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the international governing body for amateur boxing. The World Boxing currently has around 106 national member federations.

Boxing in Azerbaijan as a sport began to develop in the early 20th century. Workers, engineers, and oil specialists who arrived in Baku began to spread this sport in Azerbaijan. In the 1920s, the first amateur boxing fights began to be held in Baku.

In the 1920s, boxing clubs were organized at the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute and the Central House of Physical Culture.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation was established in 1924. In the late 1920s, Azerbaijani boxers started to participate in international fights.

Since 1992, the Federation has been a member of the International Boxing Association and the European Boxing Confederation.

On June 5, 2015, a new administrative building of the Federation with an area of 25,000 m2 was opened. The building houses a boxing center, sports halls, a competition hall for 1,000 seats, and a center for organizing live television broadcasts of competitions.

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Abbas Agalarov competed for the USSR national team. In 1936, he was the first Azerbaijani boxer to receive the title of Master of Sports of the USSR.

At the 2000 Olympic Games, Vugar Alakbarov won a bronze medal. This was the first Olympic medal in Azerbaijani boxing.

At the European Games 2005 held in Baku, the Azerbaijani team won 6 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, taking 1st place in the team standings in boxing.

Teymur Mammadov, Elvin Mamishzade, Albert Selimov, Lorenzo Sotomayor, Parviz Bagirov, Abdulkadir Abdullayev won gold, Khaybula Musalov claimed silver, Tayfur Aliyev, Magomedrasul Majidov, Yana Alekseyevna, and Anna Alimardanova secured bronze medals.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships. The first Azerbaijan boxing championship was held in 1926.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.