Azerbaijan advances to WMF World Cup quarterfinals

29 May 2025 [10:44] - TODAY.AZ
By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has advanced to the World Mini-Football Championship by defeating Romania 2-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Next, Azerbaijan will compete against England in the quarterfinals.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the World Mini-Football Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.

