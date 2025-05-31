Justice Ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign bilateral cooperation program

As part of his official visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, met with his Uzbek counterpart, Akbar Tashkulov.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Justice, the meeting highlighted the strong and enduring friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which has flourished over centuries and continues to thrive today. The ministers emphasized the pivotal role played by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in strengthening these bilateral ties.

The two ministers discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of justice and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. They also noted the successful multilateral collaboration among member states within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, the parties signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025–2026.

Under the agreement, both ministries will undertake specific initiatives over the next two years, including joint training programs for legal professionals, enhancement of notarial practices, digitalization of justice services, legislative collaboration, judicial expertise, and broader experience-sharing activities.