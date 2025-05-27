Acrobatics national team to compete at tournament in Bulgaria

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan's national acrobatics team will participate in FIG World Cup 2025 Burgas to be held in Bulgaria from May 30 to June 1.

The tournament will feature the gymnastics duets of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziye Seyidli, Milana Aliyeva and Sabir Aghayev, Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, the group consisting of Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov and Abdulla Al-Meshaihi, as well as the trio consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashirli and Zohra Rashidova.

This will be the first start for the Azerbaijani acrobats after the European Championship in Luxembourg, where they won one gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

The teams from 11 countries have applied to participate in FIG World Cup 2025 Burgas.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.