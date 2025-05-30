Middle Corridor gains momentum as Ankara, Beijing deepen railway ties

By News Centre

In a significant step towards enhancing transcontinental rail connectivity, Pacific Holding Chairman of the Board Fatih Erdo?an, along with executives from Pacific Eurasia Logistics, met with China State Railway Group Chairman Song Xiude and his delegation in Beijing on May 23. The meeting took place as part of Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralo?lu’s official visit to China.

The high-level talks focused on revitalizing the Middle Corridor — a key route in China’s Belt and Road Initiative that links China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye. Both sides expressed a firm commitment to unlock the Middle Corridor's full potential, which currently lags far behind the Northern Corridor in freight volume and infrastructure investment.

“We foresee that the Middle Corridor will become a major trade artery. It must be a corridor with China on one end and Türkiye on the other,” Erdo?an told Anadolu Agency.

Erdo?an emphasized Pacific Holding’s strategic alignment with the Middle Corridor vision since the foundation of Pacific Eurasia in 2019. With 55 companies and 2,500 employees across four major sectors — technology, real estate, construction, and energy — the group has rapidly become a leader in international railway logistics.

Leading the Way in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Line

Pacific Eurasia currently handles 95% of freight on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) Railway Line, which Erdo?an noted had seen limited use after its launch in 2017 until recent revitalization efforts. The company’s efforts, he said, are guided by national interest and Türkiye’s geostrategic advantages.

The company was behind several major milestones, including the first block train from China to Türkiye and the first export train from Türkiye to China. Despite momentum, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted operations at a critical juncture.

Middle Corridor vs. Northern Corridor

While the Northern Corridor — running from China through Russia to Europe — has reached an annual capacity of 20,000 trains and two million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), the Middle Corridor sees only 300 trains a year. Erdo?an stressed the need for urgent development to realize its vast potential.

He added that the success of the Northern Corridor, which also began with limited capacity, demonstrates the transformative power of sustained investment and state support.

Strategic Commitment from China

Following long-term diplomatic and commercial efforts, Erdo?an said that China Railway executives recently visited Türkiye, and a follow-up meeting took place in Beijing with participation from Turkish Deputy Transport Minister Enver ?skurt. During these meetings, China State Railway Group acknowledged that the Middle Corridor is not just an alternative but a necessity.

Importantly, Erdo?an noted that China Railway agreed to offer incentives for cargo along the Middle Corridor and specifically for the Türkiye route — a move expected to dramatically accelerate freight volume and investment in the line.

Future Infrastructure to Boost Capacity

The meeting also covered major infrastructure projects that will enhance Middle Corridor logistics, including the Zangezur Corridor, the Development Road between Türkiye and the Persian Gulf, and the Northern Marmara Railway, which will provide a new connection to Europe via the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.

Erdo?an concluded by highlighting the broader diplomatic and economic implications of the Middle Corridor:

“This is not just a logistics project. It’s a peace corridor. If there is a road, there is civilization; if there is a road, there is connection.”