Georgia's "Foreign Agents" law comes into force

As of today, Georgia’s new law on “foreign agents” has officially come into effect, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets.

The legislation applies to both organizations and individuals, and includes provisions for criminal penalties of up to five years in prison. The law was enacted 60 days after being published in Georgia’s official legislative bulletin.

Enforcement of the law will be overseen by the country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. Under the new regulations, any organization or individual that serves the interests of a foreign state or receives funding from abroad can be designated as a “foreign agent.” The law also extends to media outlets operating under such conditions.

Critics argue the legislation could restrict civil society and independent journalism, while supporters claim it enhances transparency regarding foreign influence.