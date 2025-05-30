The Armenian Defense Ministry continues to virtually shell border villages in Western Zangezur with the "hands" of the Azerbaijani military. In the defense department of a neighboring country, they put on VR glasses and immerse themselves in a world of fantasies and dreams. Judging by the frequency of the so-called shelling of a village called Khoznavar, it should have been left in ruins long ago. As well as from another Syunik village - Khnatsi. These two names have been constantly appearing in the messages of the Armenian defense ministry over the past two months. Why these particular settlements were chosen by the Armenian Defense Ministry as a backdrop for virtual "shooting games" was a mystery to us until the statement of the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andrei Belousov, appeared.

According to Russian media, Belousov stated that "tensions remain around the Syunik region of Armenia." .

If the Russian minister had said that tensions remain on the Syunik section of the conditional border, there would have been no questions. The tension really exists and is being provoked by the Armenian side in order to provoke Azerbaijan into retaliatory actions. Since there are no harsh retaliatory actions, the Armenian side has to invent them, spreading news about allegedly shelled roofs and windows in public. About bullets that mysteriously hit glass, bypassing mosquito nets and curtains. Oh well, Armenia is a wonderland, anything is possible there. That's not the point.

The Russian Defense Minister spoke about the tension around the Syunik region, that is, about the presence of some kind of threat to this area of Armenia from outside. Western Zangezur borders only Iran and Azerbaijan, and it is somehow doubtful that Belousov was talking about Tehran.

In this light, the news about the opening of the honorary Consulate of France in Goris on Monday is interesting. And it even explains something.

The other day, at a press conference in Yerevan, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrault pleased Armenians with the news of the imminent opening of the consulate. Why in Goris? The French Ambassador to Armenia explained it this way: this city has "a special connection with the French language." Since 2006, the center for French culture has been operating here, which also supports the teaching of French in schools for some reason.

It's very touching and refined in French. And what is the real reason for the deployment of the consular department of the diplomatic mission in Syunik?

In fact, everything is not so subtle, but very rude. France has decided to infiltrate this region bordering Azerbaijan in order to prevent the creation of a "pan-Turkic corridor." As a diplomat by the name of Aghajanyan put it, through this corridor, "Europe hoped to gain access to Central Asia, as well as implement a plan to separate Russia from Iran and establish control over an important resource route with the military and political capabilities that follow from this." Diplomat Aghajanyan told reporters that the interests of Europe, Azerbaijan and Turkiye coincide here. But one small but proud bird named France decided to destroy these "shameful plans" by placing an honorary consulate near the borders of Azerbaijan in order to take Armenia under its wing.

And don't think that France alone wanted to take custody of Armenia. She has competitors.

First of all, it's Iran. In October 2022, the Consulate General of Iran was opened in Gafan, bordering with Zangilan. At the opening ceremony, the late Foreign Minister Abdollahian spoke about the unacceptability of changing borders in the region for Iran, its readiness to prevent such ideas, and so on. It was not said who was going to change borders in the region, only a certain "regional country" was mentioned.

All this happened during the deterioration of relations between Baku and Tehran. In 2022, Iran still thought that it was possible to dictate the rules to Azerbaijan. The topic of the Zangezur corridor was demonized and presented as the most terrible threat to the region. And it wasn't Yerevan's idea. After his re-election as prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, despite the military defeat of Armenia, was inspired and decided that the people gave him the right to make unconventional decisions for Armenian politics. The issue of the Zangezur corridor began to be discussed in earnest. However, if the Armenian people gave Pashinyan the right to fulfill his obligations, external actors did not give him such a right. Iran was especially zealous, instilling in the Armenian minds the imaginary threat of losing the south of Armenia. And they were glad. In fact, the Iranian side had its own interest. She did not want to transfer to Armenia her role as a link between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomy. Under the new conditions, this artery could become an important part of East-West transit. Iran has long wanted to become part of the Middle Corridor, and had no doubt that with Armenia's abandonment of the Zangezur Corridor, Azerbaijan would look for alternative routes, and this alternative, of course, would be Iranian transit. Which is exactly what happened. The calculation turned out to be correct, and the Araz corridor is already being actively implemented, while Armenia has been made a fool of. But then, in October 2022, Yerevan was triumphant, rejoicing at such outspoken and loud support from its southern neighbor. The alleged threat that the Zangezur corridor project allegedly poses to the integrity of Armenia has proved tenacious.

Thus, on June 2, another diplomatic mission of a foreign state will open in Western Zangezur near the borders of Azerbaijan. Such an accumulation of consulates cannot be called a normal phenomenon, soon the diplomatic missions of countries wishing to take care of Armenians will become crowded. France will join forces to "save" Armenia from a non-existent threat from the West. She really wants such a threat to really exist. I think those who believe that foreign instructors are behind the Armenian provocations on the conditional border are right. We need a reason for a diplomatic and political attack on Azerbaijan. In recent years, we have only heard about our country's plans for Syunik. The French Ambassador to Armenia regularly visits this area and examines the border of Azerbaijan through binoculars. Now the honorary consulate will take over this function, which is the most important from the point of view of Armenia's security. Well, not to go twice. Everything will be at hand here - French courses, and optical devices of varying magnification.

But that's not all. What kind of diplomatic army is there without Russia? For two years now, Moscow has been trying to get Yerevan to open a consulate. Where would you think? Of course, in Syunik. Russia does not want to let this important region of Armenia out of its hands, realizing what role it will play if communications through Meghri are restored. Although Russian border guards are still stationed on Armenia's borders with Iran, the Russian presence in the country has been reduced to a minimum. So, the Russian side is seeking to open a consulate, and the Armenian allies are delaying the resolution of the issue In Yerevan, commenting as follows: the opening of the Russian consulate is under the jurisdiction of the local authorities, who will not resolve the issue of the territory under the diplomatic mission in any way.

Earlier, the Russian side claimed that the issue of the consulate would be resolved by the end of May. But May is coming to an end, and no decisions have been made. Neither Armenia itself, nor, especially, France, will want such a diplomatic neighborhood. Each of the countries opening consulates in the south of Armenia is counting on the sole promotion of interests. This is especially true in France, which is located far from the region. She is not going to be friends with Russia with "diplomatic missions".

Sources of the newspaper "Graparak" claim that everything will be done to prevent the Russian consulate from opening. And it looks like the truth.