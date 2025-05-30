Over next decade, England may face shortage of drinking water

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK could face a shortage of drinking water within the next decade if new reservoirs are not built, according to a stark warning from Emma Hardy, the newly appointed Minister for Water Resources, Azernews reports.

Her comments follow a government announcement to accelerate the planning process for two major reservoir projects located in the Fens region — one in Cambridgeshire and the other in Lincolnshire. In a significant policy shift, final decisions on these projects will now be made directly by Environment Secretary Steve Reed, bypassing local authorities. The government argues that this approach will cut through red tape and allow vital infrastructure to move forward more quickly.

While the centralisation of decision-making may streamline the process, critics warn it could also sideline local communities and spark opposition. Even with expedited planning, it could still take more than a decade for the reservoirs to become fully operational.

Emma Hardy emphasized that without these new water storage facilities, parts of England could face severe water shortages by the mid-2030s — a scenario driven by a combination of climate change, rising temperatures, and a growing population.

Experts say that building new reservoirs is only one piece of the puzzle. Scientists and environmental groups are calling for a comprehensive national water strategy, including stronger efforts to reduce domestic water consumption, fix leaking infrastructure, and promote sustainable water use across agriculture and industry.

Currently, the average person in the UK uses around 140 litres of water per day. The Environment Agency has set a target to reduce this to 110 litres by 2050. Some water companies have already introduced smart meters and public awareness campaigns to help households cut usage.

The Fens reservoir projects are part of a broader plan to secure the country’s long-term water future. Once completed, the two sites are expected to supply water to millions of homes and businesses in the East of England — one of the driest and fastest-growing regions in the country.

In the face of increasing drought risks and the unpredictability of extreme weather events, water security is rapidly becoming one of the UK's most pressing environmental challenges. Without decisive action, the country could find itself unprepared for a crisis that is already beginning to unfold.