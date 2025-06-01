Sabah’s Khayal Aliyev hails historic Azerbaijani Cup win over Qaraba?

Sabah winger Khayal Aliyev shared his thoughts following the thrilling 3-2 victory against Qaraba? in the Azerbaijani Cup final.

The 21-year-old attacker spoke to Azernews about the challenging nature of the match.

“We knew beforehand that it would be a tough game. Still, we fought hard and secured the win. We are very happy. We made history for Sabah. We believed in our victory. We had prepared very well for the final match and were focused on it,” Aliyev said.

Looking ahead, Aliyev expressed ambition for the UEFA Europa League: “Our goal is to qualify for the group stage of the European competitions. We will work with all our strength to achieve this.”