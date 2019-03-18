National weightlifter wins gold in world championship

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The 8th World Junior Weightlifting Championship came to an end in Las Vegas (U.S.). More than 200 athletes from 50 countries took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani weightlifter Rahman Kazimov (102+) successfully completed all three jerk lift tasks, lifting 174 kg in total. Thus, he overcame all his rivals and ascended to the highest step of the podium.

Before him, none of the Azerbaijani junior weightlifters won the gold medal of the world championship in either individual or team competition.

Unfortunately, this result did not allow him to enter the top three winners in the final standings, as in the snatch Rahman became the fifth (131 kg). As a result, Kazimov in the sum of the biathlon reached 305 kg and took fourth place.

Azerbaijan was represented at the World Championship by five weightlifters, who won six bronze medals. Thus, Azerbaijan in the medal standings became the fifth in the competition of men and the tenth among all countries. Azerbaijani weightlifters competed under the leadership of head coach Asif Mammadov.

This is the highest result of our team in similar championships.

The development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan has been in the spotlight of the international community in recent years.

In 2009, Azerbaijan ranked third in the European Championship, where country won seven medals.

In 2014, the country hosted European Powerlifting Championships which brought together nearly 300 athletes from 27 countries. Over 50 Azerbaijani athletes vied for the medals.