Church against Pashinyan: where does such "love" come from?

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made a
controversial and offensive remark directed at opposition priest Bagrat
Srbazan.
“Srbazan, go deal with your own family matters—what does
that have to do with me?” Pashinyan wrote.
And no, this isn’t a joke or a fake—it’s a real statement
from the head of the Armenian government.
P.S. Bagrat did not respond. Perhaps he was busy.
In fact, Pashinyan’s comment to Bagrat Galstanyan is just
one in a series of public attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church. Under the
leadership of Catholicos Garegin, the church has become one of the few
organized forces opposing Pashinyan’s government.
Their mutual animosity goes back years. Bagrat Galstanyan
once declared that Armenians should either not vote at all or immediately seek
to remove Pashinyan, partly because he and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, never
married in a church.
Pashinyan replied that they had not even had a civil
ceremony either.
Since then, Bagrat has turned the topic of Pashinyan’s
marriage—or lack thereof—into one of his recurring talking points.
Pashinyan, in turn, has not held back. Just recently in
parliament, he compared churches to “cluttered closets,” igniting outrage among
clergy. The Armenian Church responded through media and social platforms,
accusing Pashinyan and his wife of trying to discredit the institution.
Naturally, the counterattacks followed. Bagrat was labeled a
fraud and accused of inappropriate conduct. Criticism of the church
intensified, and Pashinyan personally took to Facebook to lash out not only at
Bagrat but at the entire church.
And this was just before noon—by then, Pashinyan had already
accused Bagrat and his supporters of attempting a power grab and committing
acts of vandalism.
To top it off, Pashinyan publicly questioned whether priests
actually honor their vows of celibacy.
He claimed they don’t—and even threatened to release
evidence. Now, he declared, the church would be held accountable.