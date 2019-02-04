Neftchi signs Italian striker

By Report





Neftchi has transferred a new forward.

Report informs citing the official website of the program that a 1.5-year contract was signed with Italian striker Gianluca Sansone. The 31-year-old forward will wear the form No 16 in his new team.

Notably, Sansone, who last played for Novara FC (2016-2019), in different times played for Montorio (2005-2006), Peshina (2006-2008), Syena (2008-2010), Gallipoli (2009), Lançano (2009-2010), Frosinone (2010-2011 ), Sassuolo (2011-2012), Torino (2012-2013), Sampdoria (2013-2016), Bologna (2015), Bari (2015-2016)