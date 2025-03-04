Azerbaijan to create legal framework for digital transformation in quality control

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan is set to establish a legal framework for the implementation of digitalization in quality control, with plans to create a unified electronic information system.

The amendments are proposed to be made to laws on Measurement Unification, Accreditation in Conformity Assessment, Standardization, and Technical Regulation. The goal is to optimize procedures through electronic services, enhance activities in measurement, technical regulation, and conformity assessment, and increase transparency in services.

The draft law is currently being discussed in a meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly. During the discussions, it was emphasized that the proposed unified electronic information system will allow for the registration and registry of legal documents (such as certificates, attestations, notifications, etc.) issued by accredited bodies in the quality infrastructure sector. These documents will be stored electronically on a unified digital platform, and the system will facilitate the issuance of documents, the digitization of quality assurance activities, and the elimination of fragmentation in this field.

Moreover, the new system will provide interested parties—including government entities, business owners, and citizens—the opportunity to easily track the outcomes of quality control activities.