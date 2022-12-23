Number of foreigners studying in Azerbaijan revealed

TODAY.AZ / Society

About 8,900 foreigners and persons without Azerbaijani citizenship from 110 countries are studying in higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Azerbaijan in the 2022-2023 academic year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education and Science.

The data show a positive trend in this field - the number of foreign students increased by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (7,332 people), and by 103 percent compared to the 2015-16 academic year (4,326 people).

The students are mainly from Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Pakistan, Russia, Nigeria, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Syria, and other countries.

