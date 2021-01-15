Azerbaijan among TOP-5 happiest countries

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has entered the list of the happiest countries. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The country took the fifth place in the rating with a happiness index of 76 percent.

According to the poll, the happiest people live in Kyrgyzstan (85 percent), Kazakhstan (78 percent), Ecuador (77 percent), Colombia (77 percent).

Armenia is among the unhappiest countries with an index of 12 percent, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Apart from Armenia, the lowest ratings are for Ukraine (14 percent), Hong Kong (7 percent), Ghana (0), and North Macedonia (-3 percent).

Moreover, Azerbaijan's capital has been named among 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World.

"From the ultramodern and award-winning Heydar Aliyev Centre to the 12-century remnant of Icherisheher, Baku is chockfull of character perfect for your feed," the article said.

The final list destinations are featured from a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from the audience, and votes cast by the global editorial team.