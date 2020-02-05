OECD promoting entrepreneurship development in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Turkmenistan is taking part in the implementation of a project by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to improve the legal environment for entrepreneurship in Central Asia, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET).

The regional project is being implemented with the financial support of the European Union. Within its framework, the governments of Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries are provided with analytical support in order to identify priority areas of reforms designed to improve the legal environment of entrepreneurship, the report said.

A working meeting has been held recently in Ashgabat to discuss the results of the assessment conducted by OECD. The event was attended by representatives of Turkmen state and private structures.

Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economics Batyr Bazarov earlier held talks with the OECD leadership in Paris.

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in such areas as training, digital economy, stimulating the flow of investments and private entrepreneurship, promoting and stimulating exports, energy and the environment.

The OECD was formed in 1961 at the initiative of the US on the basis of the Organisation for European Economic Co-operation (OEEC)

This structure is an international economic organization of developed countries that recognize the principles of representative democracy and a free market economy.