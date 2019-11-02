02.11.2019
02:31
01 November 2019 [17:11]
Turkmenistan, Germany mull visa issues
01 November 2019 [16:23]
Kazakh national currency drops against US dollar
01 November 2019 [12:15]
Turkmenistan approves staff of economic intergovernmental commission with Tajikistan
01 November 2019 [11:51]
Turkmenistan holds business negotiations in Denmark
01 November 2019 [11:43]
Romania seeks opportunities for agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan
31 October 2019 [19:10]
Kazakhstan to supply oil to Belarus
31 October 2019 [18:51]
Uzbekistan, Japan mull co-op in industry, social sector
31 October 2019 [18:00]
EBRD opens new office in Uzbekistan
31 October 2019 [13:37]
Georgian PM to pay official visit to Turkey
