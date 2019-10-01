TODAY.AZ / World news

Qatar GDP falls 1.4% year-on-year in second quarter

Qatar’s economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to government statistics, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter compared to the first, based on constant prices, the data showed.

The manufacturing sector declined 7.4%, while construction fell 3.5%, data from the Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority showed.



