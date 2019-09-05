Turkmenistan names new minister of trade and foreign economic relations

By Trend





Orazmyrat Gurbannazarow has been appointed Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a promulgated decree of the Turkmen President.

The former head of this department, Amandurdy Ishanow, was dismissed by another decree for serious shortcomings in his work.

The ministry is a government body of Turkmenistan that pursues state policy in the field of trade and foreign economic relations, as well as consumer cooperation.

The ministry carries out activities to saturate the country's domestic market with goods, improve the organization of trade and public catering, provide material and technical support to the national economy, and ensure compliance with state interests in the foreign market in accordance with international treaties. The ministry unites in its structure more than 200 trade, manufacturing, supply, and service enterprises.