Turkmenistan participates in EU’s Rule of Law Platform regional project

By Trend





Turkmenistan participates in the EU’s regional project titled "Rule of Law Platform", with seminars, trainings and other events set to be organized as a part of it, Trend reports referring to Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

This project was discussed during the meeting in the Turkmen Parliament with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, who paid a working visit to Ashgabat.

During the meeting, it was noted that a solid legislative and legal framework have been created in Turkmenistan, which take into account the international experience of lawmaking and generally accepted norms of international law, which are actively implemented in the national legislation.

The work being carried out, along with adherence to the most important UN Conventions, comprehensively promotes the effective integration of the country into the international legal space.

Emphasis was made on the importance of regular consultations and meetings of fellow parliamentarians, which contribute to the formation of a modern platform for enhancing the multifaceted relations of Turkmenistan with member states of the EU, the report said.