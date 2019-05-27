Turkmenistan participates in International Transport Forum Summit

By Trend





Minister of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan Tahirberdy Durkhanov met with Secretary General of the International Transport Forum (ITF) Young Tae Kim in Leipzig (Germany), Trend reports with reference to Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the ITF Summit, a presentation was made on major investment projects designed to establish Turkmenistan as a transit and transport hub of regional and continental importance, the article says.

The agenda of the summit, which was attended by delegates from 72 countries, included issues of transport opportunities for regional integration.

The delegation of Turkmenistan held a series of meetings with top managers of major transport companies in Europe, during which promising areas of cooperation were identified, the report says.

The ITF is an intergovernmental organization uniting 59 member countries. Its headquarters is located in Paris. The objectives of the ITF are to formulate and coordinate transport policies at the global level and to promote economic growth, environmental protection and a better quality of life for people.