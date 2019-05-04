TODAY.AZ / World news

South Korea urges North Korea to avoid raising military tension

04 May 2019 [14:53] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

South Korea on Saturday urged North Korea to “stop action that intensifies military tension on the Korean peninsula,” saying it is “very concerned about” the North’s firing of short-range projectiles, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The government also said Pyongyang’s latest action goes against an inter-Korean military agreement.

“We expect North Korea to actively join efforts toward the fast resumption of denuclearization talks,” a presidential spokeswoman said in a statement.

