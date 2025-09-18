US construction firm to receive AI-Enabled home appliances from LG Electronics

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has signed a supply agreement with U.S. homebuilder Century Communities Inc. to provide energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled home appliances for newly constructed houses, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Under the deal, LG Electronics will supply a range of smart appliances — including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and ovens — through 2029, the company said in an official statement.

A dedicated LG team will customize appliance selections to match the specific housing designs and geographical needs of Century Communities' developments, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

All supplied products will feature Energy Star certifications and incorporate LG’s ThinQ AI platform, enabling homeowners to control and monitor their appliances remotely via smartphone apps.

This agreement is LG’s second major partnership in the U.S. home construction market, following a similar supply deal signed last year with Lennar Corp., one of the country’s largest homebuilders.

“The partnership with Century Communities will further strengthen LG’s footprint in the U.S. business-to-business home appliance sector,” said Jung Kyu-hwang, head of LG Electronics’ North American operations.

As smart homes become increasingly popular, LG is also exploring integration of its AI appliances with voice assistants and smart home ecosystems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. This seamless connectivity not only enhances convenience but also promotes energy savings, offering homeowners a glimpse into the future of intelligent living spaces.