Microsoft discontinue support for Windows 10

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft has officially announced that it will discontinue support for the Windows 10 operating system on October 14, 2025, Azernews reports.

This means that maintenance for the latest Windows 10 22H2 release—including Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions—will end after the October 2025 monthly update, which will be the final update available for these versions.

Following this date, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive monthly security updates, bug fixes, or technical support, potentially exposing users to increased security risks.

The end of support marks a significant milestone in Microsoft’s transition to Windows 11, which offers enhanced security features, a redesigned user interface, and improved performance optimized for modern hardware. Users still running Windows 10 are encouraged to consider upgrading to Windows 11 or explore alternative operating systems to ensure continued security and compatibility.