Dollar shows growth to Uzbek sum in contrast to euro

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates to be effective April 30, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

The dollar moved up again this week after a short fall. The American currency rose by 4.13 soums. Starting from April 30, 1 dollar will cost 8,445.49 soums.

On the other hand, euro fell this week. The value of the European currency fell by 78.12 soums to 9,415.3 soums compared to the last week.

The Russian ruble fell slightly. Its cost decreased by 1.15 soum and amounted to 130.27 soums.