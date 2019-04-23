Turkmenistan looks to digitize economy with help from Israeli company

By Trend





A meeting with representatives of the Israeli company BlackSparc, specializing in IT-technologies, was held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), Trend reports with reference to the UIET.

Israeli specialists made a presentation of their capabilities and opportunities of partner companies in the implementation of such systems as "smart city" and "digital state", the report says.

In particular, the directions of using digital technologies in banking, healthcare, distant education, in the work of mobile operators and in the labeling of certain types of goods, in the fight against counterfeit products were considered.

Representatives of the UIET, the companies "Akylly Tislimat" and "Imdat Electronika", as well as the leadership of the National Barcode Organization of Turkmenistan took part in the discussion of the prospects for cooperation.

The meeting participants expressed interest in establishing mutually beneficial business contacts, the report said.

The Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019-2025 is being implemented in Turkmenistan.

According to the aforementioned concept, an "e-government" system is planned to be developed in Turkmenistan, which is expected to be organized in a fuel and energy complex, chemical industry, processing industry, construction, transport, telecommunications, medicine, textile industry and the agricultural sector.

The new system is expected to allow for a quick and efficient supervision of the seasonal work, as well as provide the opportunity for continuous monitoring and operational decision-making at the level of the sectoral ministry, as well as the administration and agribusinesses.

Local economists think that the implementation of e-government will help improve the efficiency of enterprise management, provide an opportunity for operational control at all stages of business process management, reducing document passage cycles and the execution time of basic functions, and will ensure rapid search for information necessary for making management decisions.