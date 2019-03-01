Turkmenistan, OECD mull projects for attracting int’l investments in state agencies

By Trend





Head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) William Thompson met with Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Batyr Bazarov in Ashgabat and discussed further expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties also drew attention to the importance of increasing the country’s export potential and developing projects to attract international investments in state agencies, the report said.

The OECD was formed in 1961 at the initiative of the US on the basis of the Organization for European Economic Cooperation.

Turkmenistan holds one of the key positions in the region in terms of the supply of natural gas - China and Iran are importers. At the same time, Russia, the traditional buyer, which stopped buying Turkmen gas in 2016, is holding talks to resume purchases.

Ashgabat has set a course for diversification of the economy, the industries of textiles and petroleum products have made a progress, the oil- and gas-chemical industries, as well as the industry for production of construction materials are actively developing.